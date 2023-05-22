NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One historic home in New Bern is being relocated.

The Tisdale House is being moved to make room for the city’s new Stanley White Recreation Center. The house was initially being moved on Saturday, but due to poor weather, it was delayed.

The owner, Daniel Towers, said he hopes to move the house a block or two away sometime this week.

“It’ll be my home house from me and my family. So you know, I think it’s going to take us about eight to 12 months to finish the construction and all the modern updates, we have architectural plans that have been submitted to the city. And you know, so we’re really excited about the project, can’t wait to move it and get started on,” said Towers.

He added that he is grateful for the city officials and workers who are helping with the project.