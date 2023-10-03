NEW BERN, NC, — For three evenings in October you’ll be able to visit with ghosts of New Bernians right out of the Roaring Twenties! We know that was a lively time, but what happened here in New Bern? Spirits, specters, or ordinary folks will bring you tales of the twenties.

The 33rd Annual Ghostwalk is Oct. 19-21 from 6-9:30 p.m. at 13 ghost sites in historic New Bern. It is a family-friendly event that combines spirits from New Bern’s past, talented local volunteer actors, historic sites, and a fun-filled, creative environment. Guides will lead you through the stops in Cedar Grove Cemetery, at which you will hear lively stories based on real historical characters and events.

Ghostwalk (New Bern Historical Society photo)

The remainder of the event is self-guided, with historical spirits telling you their spirited tales in homes and on porches in downtown New Bern. Downtown theaters provide great stories, and local historic churches offer a variety of low-cost meals for Ghostwalk visitors.

Keep your eyes open for special apparitions like the Verigood Bakery (an oldie but a goodie), and some Thrilling activity (returning by popular, phantasmic demand).

Tickets for the New Bern Historical Society’s Ghostwalk are good for all three nights and are available at www.GhostwalkNewBern.com, by calling 252-638-8558, or at 511 Broad Street, the Historical Society office. Other outlets are both Harris Teeters in New Bern and Mitchell Hardware in downtown New Bern. Adult advance tickets are $19 with a special $15 price for active-duty military, students and Historical Society members. Adults day of the event, $23. Children under 12 are $5, children under 3 are free. Your ticket is your Ghostwalk map.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.