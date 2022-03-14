NEW BERN, NC. — Harry Goodman Battlefield Adventure Day, an annual springtime event for the entire family, is Saturday, March 26 at the New Bern Battlefield Park.

A day full of learning activities, period games and living history, it is held annually at the Park, which has been extensively upgraded by the New Bern Historical Society. The event is open to guests of all ages, with special activities for children 6-12 years old. Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. with activities from noon to 4 pm.

Guests will be greeted by re-enactors from the 5th and 7th North Carolina Regiments. The event kicks off with a delicious commissary lunch for all guests. The newly enlisted recruits participate in practice drills, Civil War period camp activities, crafts, and games. Adults and teens will enjoy living history presentations and a walking tour of the battlefield. There will be hands-on displays for the entire family. The day’s activities will conclude with an exciting mock battle reenactment that includes the children and an exciting artillery live-fire demonstration.

Displays and demonstrations will include bugle calls and drumbeats, hand-carved toys and period games, military camp life display, historic equipment and tool displays, demonstration on making pine pitch and tar, make your own “True Tar Heel” certificate, and Cavalry horse display.

The cost is $10 for the first family member, plus $5 for each additional adult or child, with a $20 maximum for a family. Special price for active-duty military and families qualifying for free/reduced school lunch program: $5 for each family member; family max $10.

For more information or to register: New Bern Historical Society – 252.638.8558 www.newbernhistorical.org

At the end of the day, you’re invited to take part in the American Battlefield Trust’s Park Day, an opportunity for the public to lend a hand at battlefields and parks across the country. Participants will help rake out the redans. Park Day will begin after the Adventure Day activities are complete at 4pm. T-shirts will be given to the first 45 participants. So, come out for the Adventure then lend a hand at Park Day!

New Bern Battlefield Park is located off Hwy 70 at the entrance to the Taberna subdivision at 300 Battlefield Trail.

This program is supported through the generosity of the family of Harry K. Goodman, beloved New Bern Historical Society board member, who spent countless hours restoring and preserving New Bern Civil War Battlefield Park and volunteering in all aspects of the Historical Society’s operations. The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.