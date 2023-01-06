NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Historical Society is celebrating a birthday.

New Bern is a society rich in North Carolina history. In 1923, 19 people came together to preserve New Bern’s history. Thus, the New Bern Historical Society was born.

Since then, the community has helped grow the society to over 1,200 members, all of them still dedicated to the society’s original mission.

“It’s a small-town organization that has stood the test of time and has grown and given to the community,” said Jim Hodges, the celebration co-chairman. “We are here because of the town that we live in and the people that live in the town. I mean it’s a reflection, it’s the looking glass.”

“The initial effort of the Historical Society was to collect information, to collect the stories of New Bern. And we have continued that. Now our goal is to celebrate and promote new Bern and it’s heritage through education,” said Kathy Morrison, another celebration co-chair.

“Come and enjoy and learn. See if you find things that you didn’t know about even if you are a native New Bernian. You’ll find things you didn’t know about. If you’re a new New Bernian, come and find out things that are new to you.”

The celebration will focus on the story collection with the exhibit titled “Through the Looking Glass, a Journey with Storytellers.”

The New Bern Historical Society is set to host other special events through 2023. Most notable are special tours on battlefields, ghosts and historic homes, along with speaker events. The society encourages everyone to come and join the events.

