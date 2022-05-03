NEW BERN, NC — Due to the major downtown street closures for the rescheduled Shriner’s Parade, and out of concern for the participants as they travel the area, The New Bern Historical Society is changing the date of the 2nd Annual History Quest to the following day, Sunday May 22.

The time frame has been adjusted to 11 am to 4:30 pm with the last start suggested at no later than 2 pm.

Expect lots of fun as you test your sleuthing skills in this second annual family-friendly outdoor history hunt. On May 22 starting at 11 am, teams will gather at New Bern Battlefield Park to receive their clues to a series of quests. Hop in your car and follow the clues to find historical places in and around New Bern. In the second year of this event, you’ll find a whole new slate of clues and places to discover. You’ll be amazed at what you’ll learn about our past!

Those who complete all the quests by 4:30 pm will be eligible for both prizes and bragging rights. Put your Clever hat on because there will also be a prize for the best team name!

Gather your teams and join the fun! They can be family, both adults and children; friends and co-workers; or other teams you may belong to. We wonder who has the best sleuthing skills — your office team, the dentist office team, the Police Department or the Fire Department? The Smiths or the Joneses?

Each team may have up to 6 people, that’s adults or children. They’ll travel in one vehicle. Smart phone use is allowed. In fact, you may use any source for information, smartphone, library, or favorite Aunt. Registration is available online at www.NewBernHistorical.org/quest or call 252-638-8558 Registration fee is $25 per carload with a maximum of 6 people per vehicle. The event starts and ends at New Bern Battlefield Park.

New Bern Historical Society Historian, Claudia Houston invites everyone to join in. “We’ve worked hard to make this a fun and exciting event. You’ll be surprised at what you’ll discover hiding in plain sight!

And look for our mascot, Sherlock T. Bear who wants in on all the action! Be sure to note the date – now Sunday, May 22. The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. The offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

