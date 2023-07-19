NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Over 30 vendors were available on Wednesday for senior citizens to get information and resources for home health, hospice, and real estate.

Some residents there even showcased their artworks, which is a hobby they have been doing most of their lives.

“You have the seniors and you have the seniors families out there that do not know what direction to go, and knowledge is power, so the beginning phases is let’s go to a community, let’s see what they have to offer, see if they have our needs,” said Alison Schneider, community relations director.

“They love this and they love when we come together. we’re actually known for a lot of the events that we throw, and so they love when they get to be a part of it,” said Alberta Novack, another community relations director.