NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — In New Bern on Thursday, wreaths were escorted to the National Cemetery ahead of Wreaths Across America Day.

This year is the first time all 6,773 headstones will have a wreath, thanks to the sponsors. Volunteers that are unable to come for the official ceremony were able to place a few wreaths following the escort. Organizers said the event means the world to the volunteers, family members and military involved.

“We have a saying where a person is only truly forgotten the last time that their name is spoken out loud. So as we place the wreaths, we say that veteran’s name out loud to keep their memory alive and to keep that spirit going,” said Kevin Yates, location coordinator for Wreaths Across America at the New Bern National Cemetery.

The official ceremony is at noon this Saturday. Organizers said that they are always in need of volunteers to help and encourage everyone to come out. This is the 14th year that the City of New Bern has participated.