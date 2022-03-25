NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday was a bit of good news for CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Hospital officials said they currently have zero COVID-19 patients. It’s the first time that’s happened since March 21, 2020. Vice President of Nursing Services Jim Davis said this is a big day for the staff.

“We’re taking a minute to celebrate now and be thankful. Our whole entire staff has been taking care of COVID patients or people who are taking care of COVID patients for almost two years now, and it’s an amazing moment for them to have a second to stop and take a break and realize wow, maybe we did get through this,” Davis said.

This comes as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also reported a drop in COVID hospitalizations Thursday compared to Wednesday.