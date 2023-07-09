NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Babe Ruth Girls Softball Southeast Regional Tournament continued on Sunday in New Bern at Creekside Park.

The tournament drew in some of the best players and teams from across the Southeast part of the country. Families, friends and fans crowded the fences at Creekside Park.

“We’re very excited about hosting, it brings a lot of revenue in for the girls and a lot of different teams get to travel here and enjoy our area,” said Tournament Director J.P. Whitford.

The heat and humidity could not stop these players from the sport they love so much.

Whitford said the tournament was exciting.

“My favorite part is seeing the girls smile and enjoy themselves and watching them be successful,” Whitford said.

The athletes said there is a lesson to be found in the game. Whether one enjoys hitting or catching the ball, the athletes said go for it.

“You have to leave it all on the field, you can’t take anything, you have to leave it there. If you make an error, just get over it, there’s going to be more opportunities in the game,” one player told WNCT.

Players today make leaders tomorrow.

“Girls’ softball is so much bigger than just sports and softball in general. Our goal here is not just for them to be successful while playing, it’s to create resilient confident young ladies that can go back into our communities and be future leaders,” Whitford said.