NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — People came together in New Bern on Thursday for the 8th annual Veterans Stand Down.

Through a partnership between Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden and Craven NC Works Employment, veterans and their families were able to get much-needed services.

Hundreds of people were inside New Bern’s National Guard Armory on Thursday. Everyone was wearing wristbands to show their connection to the military. It’s reported that this was the biggest Veteran Stand Down in history, with hundreds of people showing up. Last year only 82 veterans were served.

“Being a veteran myself, I served 20 years in the Navy,” said Lovay Wallace Singleton, Veterans Stand-Down organizer. “I feel that when you say we honor your service or thank you for your service, a lot of these organizations that are here today are trying to put their money where their mouth is and show they honor that service.”

The event was for veterans and their families, including those experiencing homelessness or who are disadvantaged.

“We have expanded it to help all veterans. We provide services to veterans, active duty military, their family members and also caregivers,” said Singleton.

There were more than 50 different resource groups, offering services like claims assistance, housing resources, veterans benefit counseling and more. Veterans said that they are grateful.

“They’re appreciating us for giving our time to our country. Like I always said, there’s only only military, not just the Army, not just the Marines. We all are one. We all fought for the same reason. We all gave for the same reason.” said Victor Taylor, US Army Veteran.

Organizers hope to make this event even bigger next year. The more veterans helped, the better.