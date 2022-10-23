NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Honoring those impacted by Alzheimer’s, dementia and raising awareness for the fight to find a cure was the goal of New Bern’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday.

More than 180,000 North Carolinians, age 65 and older, live with Alzheimer’s and dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association of North Carolina wants to change that by promoting research for the disease and building community support.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a nationwide event that takes place in hundreds of communities to educate and encourage conversation for the disease impacting more than six million Americans age 65 and older.

(Courtesy of Alzheimer’s Association)

“It’s to raise awareness in the community so that we can help end Alzheimer’s in our lifetime,” said Diane Hogan, the committee chair for the New Bern Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association said they have seen progress, especially in their research. Just last month, the association announced the positive results for a new drug designed for early-stage Alzheimer’s, the most promising to date.

“We have such great hope in our research. And even in the last year, we are seeing some advancement in research, so that we can see additional treatments and eventually a cure for Alzheimer’s,” said Executive Director for Alzheimer’s Association of Eastern North Carolina, Lisa Roberts.

A special part of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is its Promise Flower Garden, where each walk participant received a flower representing their connection to the disease.

Orange was for those supporting the association’s cause. Yellow was for those currently caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s. Purple was for those who have lost someone to the disease. Blue was for those living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia.

There was also one white flower.

“You’ll see one white flower. And that white flower symbolizes the survivor. So, we are really truly working towards a world without Alzheimer’s, and that’s why you have that single white flower as part of the promise garden,” said Roberts.

The Alzheimer’s Association reported over 100 people attended the walk with over $43,000 raised toward a goal of $57,000 by Dec. 31. Tameka Bright, midday host of WCCG 104.5 FM in Fayetteville emceed the event. She is from New Bern and served as a caregiver for her brother who had developed dementia as a result of a stroke. She lost him in February 2021.

Click here to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.