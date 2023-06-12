NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One group is bringing the idea of boutique hotels to New Bern.

Heron Hospitality is a local hotel management group that says they are trying to mix in the hotel experience with New Bern’s rich history. They are renovating the historic Harvey Mansion, naming it “‘The Harvey.” It will be a ten-room hotel that has both historic charm and modern conveniences.

“We know the historic look, the historic background is attractive to people, but we are making sure we’re going to modernize the place and offer modern luxuries, technologies, things like that.” said Charles Cushman, the Heron Hospitality CEO.

Don’t book a room just yet as renovations on the hotel are expected to last late into 2023 or early 2024.