New Bern included in ‘Southern Living’ list of ‘South’s Best Small Towns 2021’

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — We all know how great a city New Bern is. “Southern Living” magazine does, too.

For the second time in three years, New Bern is on the magazine’s “The South’s Best Small Towns 2021” list. New Bern also made the list in 2019 along with Brevard.

In this year’s list, the magazine touts New Bern’s strength and recovery after Hurricane Florence in 2018 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019. It also points out Tryon Palace and Brandham’s Drug Store (where Pepsi was born).

New Bern was the only North Carolina town on the 2021 list. The city didn’t make the 2020 list, which included Manteo, and Beaufort.