NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The next time you’re at Union Point Park, you can now play a game of cornhole.

New Bern’s Parks and Recreation Department just installed permanent cornhole boards in the lawn area of the park. Kari Warren, the director of New Bern Parks and Recreation, said it’s another attraction to get people to enjoy all the city has to offer.

“People love Union Point Park,” Warren said. “It gets a lot of traffic, people that run and walk out there, then you have people who come to have picnics and have their kids to play on the playground, and we have a lot of events out there. So it’s just an added amenity to that park that gives people more opportunities for recreation and leisure participation and can turn it into a social event.”

You can now play at the park any time. all you need to bring is your own bean bags.