NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of New Bern is expected to spend more than $1 million to repair sewer lines in the area.

At the last Board of Alderman meeting, the board voted unanimously to tentatively award the bid for this sewer project. The project is phase two of the northwest interceptor rehabilitation where approximately 2,000 linear feet of piping is structurally compromised.

The work will take place between South Glenburnie Road and Trapper’s Trail. Those with the city say that the entire sewer line will need replacing.

“As with aging infrastructure, we found that over time a lot of concrete structural integrity had weakened and that’s why the concrete had collapsed,” said New Bern Public Information Officer Colleen Roberts.

The city has also received more than $200,000 from the North Carolina ARPA funds to help with the work.