NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of New Bern is making a change to its employees’ salaries.

The city did a study comparing its employees’ wages to surrounding areas and saw that it needed to increase pay. Every city employee will get an increase in pay at the start of the next pay period.

“We decided to give anyone that was recommended to receive a one-step increase a 3%, merit increase, if it was looking to be a two-level or two-step increase, that was going to be 6%. And then the three-level increase was going to be a 10% increase in their pay,” New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham said.

Odham said that they value all of their employees and plan to continue to look at ways to improve, such as vacation time and benefits.