NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A job fair in New Bern today aimed to connect businesses with talent following the difficult times brought on by the pandemic.

The 2022 Craven Works Job Fair and Resource Event took place at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center.

It had 55 businesses with hundreds of folks stopping by looking for employment.

“People really want to go back to work. We’re coming out of a pandemic, where people were nervous. Our employers have done what they make accommodations to make sure employees are safe in the workplace, and it’s just time for us to go back to work,” says Reeshema Walker, manager of the NCWorks Career Center.

If you missed out on this opportunity, they have another event coming up in Jones County in July.

