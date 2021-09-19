Craven County Jaycees bring back annual festival with food, fun, music

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern’s Fall Fun Fest returned this year. This weekend there were activities for kids of all ages, as well as adults.

The festival started on Friday and extended through Sunday night. Various rides decorated the landscape and fair-goers enjoyed live music, dance shows and even wrestling.

The event was hosted by the Craven County Jaycees. Tickets were $5 per person, and all profits went to North Carolina charities such as the Boys & Girls Clubs.

“We have had a lot of excitement, over 12,000 people have seen our Facebook page and made great comments, so many pictures have been shared with smiling kids on these rides, I think over a dozen,” said David Ricks, event coordinator for the Craven County Jaycees. “It’s been a lot of fun, and we certainly enjoy doing it, and it’s for a good cause. This is all for charity.”

This year was unique because helicopter rides were available for $25 per person. Riders got a bird’s eye view of New Bern.

“The tour is amazing, if you’ve never seen New Bern from the air, you definitely should,” said Ricks.

Ricks explained that they didn’t have as many vendors this year because of the pandemic.

“And of course the scale of the fair’s a little different this year, but that’s OK, we did the best we could do with what we had to work with,” Ricks said.

Despite having fewer vendors, the kids still had plenty to do.

On Saturday the festival hosted over 2,000 guests, and the crowds continued through Sunday.