NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — This Thursday, the City of New Bern will kick off New Bern 101, a free program that teaches people about their local government.

It’s an eight-week program where each week people will learn about a different city department. Public utilities, fire-rescue, parks and recreation and police are among them. Activities include seeing the 911 dispatch process, watching firefighters in action, as well as participating in police simulations and learning about water treatment.

“People often don’t get a look behind the scenes and New Bern 101 is an opportunity to go behind the scenes of local government,” said City of New Bern Public Information Officer Colleen Roberts.

You do not have to be a resident of New Bern to participate and there are still spots open. Applications can be turned in at New Bern’s City Hall.