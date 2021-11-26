New Bern kicks off holiday season with annual tree lighting event

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the beginning of a beary Merry Christmas in New Bern, and tonight hundreds of people gathered in Union Point Park count down to light up the tree.

Families from New Bern and surrounding communities were greeted by carolers, as they came together for the moment they all were waiting for.

After a short ceremony, Santa greeted the crowd and counted down to lighting up the tree and streets.

Event coordinator, Amanda Banks, says this event is so special to New Bern because of the way it brings people together.

“People from all parts of our community and even outside of our community, come together to kick off the Christmas season, so to me, it’s very important for that reason, you’re bringing everyone together, all demographics, all walks of life, everybody is together,” said Amanda Banks, Beary Merry Christmas Event Coordinator.

After the ceremony, Santa led the crowd to more fun on Middle Street, while some stayed back to take pictures among the lights.

There are many more upcoming Beary Merry events to look forward to, including the 37th annual, Christmas Flotilla on Dec. 4., and the Christmas light tour by carriage.

Organizers say the 30-foot artificial tree is sponsored by the generosity of greater New Bern. You can see it here in Union Point Park for the rest of the holiday season.