NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Following Hurricane Florence, the City of New Bern is looking into ways to better prepare for disasters.

They created an 800-page plan of how to improve things like health and safety, housing and the economy ahead of an emergency.

The 61 goals within the plan were presented by the community at the Omega Center to inform them of the ways they hope to improve resiliency.

The public presentation and listening session gave them an opportunity to ask questions, give feedback and spread the information.

“The most important thing about the plan is this is a living document, we plan to amend it, we plan to expand it, you know, storms may come through that opened our eyes to a whole new priority in resiliency. So putting a time limit on when these things are going to be done is probably really difficult. Resiliency is going to be an ongoing thing year to year,” said Colleen Roberts, public information officer for the City of New Bern.

This was their third public meeting and plan to have more in the future.