NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — ThriveMore, formerly known as Baptist Retirement Homes of NC, is investing in 70 acres of land in New Bern to create a senior living community.

The land is in Carolina Colors, a residential community in New Bern. Specific plans are not yet finalized, but ThriveMore officials said that they are planning for 202 independent living units like single homes or apartments. Along with that, they are planning for 32 assisted-living units that could include memory care or skilled nursing.

“Over the years, our 70-something-year history, we’ve had support from local churches on the eastern side of the state, so it’s great that we can expand our mission and serve all the seniors on that side of the state,” said Jen Bartscht, ThriveMore vice president of Sales and Marketing.

Those with ThriveMore said that construction dates depend on the pre-sales of units, which will begin to be sold in early 2024.