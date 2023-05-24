NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a New Bern man on child sex crimes charges.

The Craven County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a CyberTip on May 23 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession and distribution of child pornography by a suspect.

Christopher Ray Thomas, 34, was charged with five felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Thomas was taken to Craven County Confinement Facility and placed under a $1 million secured bond.

To report child sexual exploitation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children call 1-800-THE-LOST or online at www.cybertipline.org