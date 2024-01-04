RALEIGH, N.C. – Hovies Dillahunt of New Bern tried his luck on a $3 Power Play ticket and won a $150,000 prize.

Dillahunt bought his lucky ticket from the Circle K on Simmons Street in New Bern. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the Dec. 4 drawing. His prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit.

He arrived Wednesday to claim his prize and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $107,251.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot stands at $35 million as an annuity or $17.7 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is one of six draw games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

For details on how $5.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Craven County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.