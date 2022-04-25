NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern has been arrested after a city employee saw him damaging a number of headstones at a cemetery.

New Bern police arrested Reginald D. Simmons, 62, of New Bern, on April 25. Police said a city employee was working at Cedar Grove Cemetery at 602 George St., and saw Simmons damaging the headstones.

Simmons is facing 18 counts of vandalizing gravesites in violation of General Statute §14-149 (a). Mr. Simmons was confined to the Craven County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and he has a first appearance in court on Tuesday.