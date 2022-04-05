NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing drug-related charges after a drug overdose.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a drug overdose in New Bern on April 3. As a result of the investigation, Blake Raymond Hill, 22, has been charged with felony trafficking of fentanyl, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to manufacture and sell methamphetamine and numerous other charges.

Hill was being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $1 million bond.