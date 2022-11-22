NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man has been arrested and is facing charges of sexual abuse of a minor.

On Nov. 20, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office received information on a possible sexual abuse case. An investigation revealed evidence of sexual abuse of a minor female.

Investigators identified Vincent McDuffie, 32, of Mary Jane Lane New Bern as the perpetrator. He was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Monday. Deputies found a loaded handgun in his vehicle.

McDuffie has been charged with felony statutory rape of a child and felony statutory sexual offense with a child. He was being held in the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Confinement Facility under a $3.5 million bond.

Officials said this investigation is continuing, and additional charges are expected. If you have any information relevant to this investigation you asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau at 252-636-6632.