New Bern man on house arrest charged with drug offenses

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A New Bern man on house arrest is charged with drug offenses.

On Friday the Craven County Sheriff’s Office conducted a home check on an inmate who was on electronic monitoring through the pretrial release program.

As a result, deputies said they seized trafficking amounts of drugs, three guns, $5,000 and other items consistent with selling narcotics.

28-year-old Evan Kristopher Cornelious of New Bern is charged with:

Trafficking heroin

Possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine

Maintaining a dwelling for selling a controlled substance

Three counts possession drug paraphernalia

Cornelious is in the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Confinement Facility under a $550,000 bond.