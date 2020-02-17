New Bern man on house arrest charged with drug offenses

Live Now
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A New Bern man on house arrest is charged with drug offenses.

On Friday the Craven County Sheriff’s Office conducted a home check on an inmate who was on electronic monitoring through the pretrial release program.  

As a result, deputies said they seized trafficking amounts of drugs, three guns, $5,000 and other items consistent with selling narcotics. 

28-year-old Evan Kristopher Cornelious of New Bern is charged with:

  • Trafficking heroin
  • Possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
  • Possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
  • Maintaining a dwelling for selling a controlled substance
  • Three counts possession drug paraphernalia

Cornelious is in the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Confinement Facility under a $550,000 bond.

