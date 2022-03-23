NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of New Bern made a list honoring the best small towns of North Carolina.

From the birthplace of Pepsi to the beautiful sights to see around the city, locals and visitors say they aren’t surprised by this exciting news.

“Our historic fabric is very important to us. We have a lot of original buildings. A lot of firsts happened right here in New Bern for the state of North Carolina. And I think that’s what makes it so interesting to people,” said Managing Partner of the Birthplace of Pepsi, Sabrina Bengel.

Virginia Travel Tips listed New Bern among twenty others in the state for best charming small towns to visit, which wasn’t a shock at all to hear for one couple visiting the area from Colorado.

“We’ve been married for 30 years, and we wanted to make it special. So we decided to come out to North Carolina. And New Bern is one of our first stops other than our friend’s house,” said David and Lana Brown.

The one thing many of the locals said that makes New Bern so charming is the people.

“The real thing that attracts people is just the friendliness and the openness to welcoming people to New Bern,” said Mayor Dana Outlaw.

Sandra Digges owns Juliette’s Boutique in downtown. She thinks the news is great because of the possibility of drawing more people to the area.

“I am so excited because once they get here, they’re gonna keep coming back. We’re gonna have lots of tourism,” said Digges.

Bengel says once you visit New Bern, it’s hard to run out of things to do.

“We have some wonderful art galleries that you can, you know, stroll into. We have great unique, all mom and pop shops, you won’t see any what we call flag stores in our downtown area. Mom and pop stores, restaurants, great bars,” said Bengel.