NEW BERN, N.C.(WNCT) – The nonprofit Religious Community Services will be holding a free community event on Saturday to mark its 40th anniversary.

RCS addresses the basic needs of the New Bern community by providing food, clothing and shelter to those who need it most.

The block party will begin at 4 p.m. on George Street and last until 9 p.m. and is open for all ages.

The main special guest will be Alex Williams from Kool & The Gang. The block party will have live entertainment, concessions and antique cars and much more. There will also be a Kids’ Zone full of inflatable playhouses, a shooting range, water balloon fight, face painting and a chalk area. There will also be games on the street and plenty of comfortable seating.

The event will be held at 919 George Street in New Bern.

