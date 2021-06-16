New Bern officials get update from MetroNet on new network

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Plans are taking shape for a new fiber network in New Bern after years of frustration for residents.

MetroNet gave details in a recent meeting of a two- to three-year timeline on when their network will be online. They plan on starting construction on October 1, and they’re hoping to get some people connected by March 2022.

New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw said more internet competition is exactly what this area needs.

“It’s just a win win,” Outlaw said. “Now, we’ve got another new company coming to the Industrial Park, this is again so important while you’re branding your community. You’ve got to have good internet connections, and New Bern is going to be on top of that game.

The New Bern Board of Aldermen also discussed its plan for what to do if there’s damage to the system during hurricane season.