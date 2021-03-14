New Bern park sees influx of people as temperatures rise and vaccines roll out

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a great day Sunday for people across the East to get out and enjoy the day. People in New Bern took time to be outside at Union Point Park.

Parents were able to bring their kids and pets to play in the park, enjoying the warm temperatures. David Tamayo is visiting New Bern and said he hopes to enjoy more days like this with his family, especially as more people are vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s really liberating,” Tamayo said. “I got my first shot a few weeks ago and I’m waiting to get the second shot, and I do get the sense of I miss people.

“I just miss being around people. I think we all do. We are just so sick of being cooped up inside.”

Other families said they are happy to see people out enjoying the weather while also staying safe.