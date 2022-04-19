NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Redevelopment Commission in New Bern hopes to bridge the gap in medical access in the Greater Five Points Area with a new community health center.

The commission recently approved plans to move forward with what the center could entail. The goal of the center is to reach those with disparities, whether in transportation, medical access, funding, or understanding.

“The main goal is to see more people and get more people into our clinics,” said Craven County Health Director Scott Harrelson. “What we’ve been trying to do is get people out of the ER (emergency room) for primary care purposes, and stabilize them with primary care. Also, referrals to specialists if they need it, and medications.”

According to a survey by the Redevelopment Commission, over 1/3 of the city’s public housing residents use the ER as their primary health care, instead of more affordable options.

The hope is for the new center to be a place for basic health care needs to be met like routine screenings, check-ups, blood sugar and cholesterol level checking, as well as a place to provide referrals to other providers in the area.

The commission is looking at a location at 908 Bloomfield Street, an old building they already own, although it needs a lot of work. That’s why the commission is in need of partnerships, funding and resources to get a start on the details of the project.

Director Harrelson tells 9OYS, like many health departments, COVID took a toll on resources. Craven County lost three mid-level providers just last year and is working to build those back up. Later this year, the county will house its own 340B pharmacy in the health department, which Harrelson says will help alleviate roadblocks in the health care they provide to the community.