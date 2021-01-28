New Bern police arrest two in December robbery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police made two arrests in a December robbery that happened at a residence.

Rayshawn Vredenburg of New Bern and Nehemiah Peele of Williamston, both 18, were identified as suspects in the Dec. 9 robbery on Jimmies Creek Drive. Tips from members of the community led to the arrest.

Vrendenburg has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. He was already in the Craven County Jail for another offense and remained there without bond.

Peele was taken into custody and placed in the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail with a $50,000 secured bond. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm.

“These arrests would not have been possible without information from the community and are another example of our continuing partnership making a positive impact in the community,” New Bern Police Chief Toussaint E. Summers Jr. said.

