New Bern police asking for public’s help locating missing man

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since Dec. 29.

Jamal Xavier Gardner, 20, is 5-foot-11, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and shoulder-length hair. He was last seen in New Bern on Dec. 21. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are still under investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020, the TIPS line at 252-636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stopper line at 252-633-5141.