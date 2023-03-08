NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday was International Women’s Day.

It’s a day celebrating all of the great contributions from women in science, business, health care, law enforcement and so much more. Capt. Marquie Morrison-Brown is one of the many women who work with the New Bern Police Department. She credits a lot of her success to women before her who paved the way.

“We have to represent our community,” said Morrison-Brown. “In the community we serve, we do have female individuals, and as a parent, sister, aunt, cousin, I want to make sure I represent all facets of our agency with the community. By doing that, we have to increase women in law enforcement and criminal justice profession.”

Morrison-Brown says 12% of New Bern’s Police Force is made up of women. She said the police department is committed to increasing that number.