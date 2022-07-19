NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — What has four legs, fights crime and loves belly rubs and treats? It’s the New Bern Police Department’s newest K9.

New Bern police on Tuesday introduced K9 Storm. He is a two-year-old German Shepherd who is trained in drug detection, criminal apprehension, tracking and building and area searches. His first day on the job was Monday.

K9 Storm’s first days on the job come after the medial retirement of K9 Reno after seven years of service and the death two weeks ago of K9 Loki.

“Our staff and K9s didn’t hesitate for a second,” New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said about the three remaining K9 units picking up the extra work. “We were all grieving the loss of K9 Loki and they stepped up to serve. They went to work wherever and whenever needed. We are thankful for their service.”

The K9 program is made possible thanks to a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The department was notified in April of a $15,000 grant, which covered the full purchase of and training for K9 Storm.

“As the police department continues to serve New Bern, it’s important that we remain properly equipped to handle emergencies and to respond to lifesaving situations,” Gallagher said. “We’re excited to welcome Storm to the K9 team and to the department. And we’re thankful Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation recognized the need within our department. Our canines are vital to our success and are an essential resource in helping us achieve the mission and goals of our department.”

To learn more about the Firehouse Subs Foundation, click here.