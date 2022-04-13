NEW BERN, N.C. — The New Bern Police Department has signed on to the 30×30 Pledge, a series of actions to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.

These actions will help law enforcement agencies assess gender equity, identify the factors that may be contributing to these disparities and develop and exercise develop strategies and solutions to eliminate barriers and help advance women in the force.

The goal of the 30×30 Pledge initiative is to reach 30% of women in police recruit classes by the year 2030, and ensure police departments are truly representative of the jurisdiction they serve.

Officer Weatherington (New Bern Police Department photo)

Officer Longmire ((New Bern Police Department photo)

Officer Collins (New Bern Police Department photo)

Capt. Morrison-Brown (New Bern Police Department photo)

To date, more than 155 agencies across the country have signed on to the pledge.

“We’re looking forward to working with our community and agencies large and small across the country to develop and implement strategies to meet this goal,” says Chief Patrick Gallagher of the New Bern Police Department in a release.

The Pledge Initiative was developed by a coalition of police leadership, researchers and professional organizations across the country. The group is affiliated with the Policing Project at New York University School of Law, and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.

According to NYU, the pledge is based on social science that greater representation of women in police forces leads to better policing outcomes for communities.

“We are grateful for the New Bern Police Department being one of the first in the nation to commit to being a part of this growing movement,” says Maureen McGough, co-founder of the 30×30 Initiative, Chief of Staff of the Policing Project at the NYU School of Law, and former policing expert at the US Department of Justice.

For more information, click here.