NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of New Bern passed a resolution on Tuesday that will give the police department a new tool in crime response.

The technology is called ShotSpotter, and it will allow the police to detect gunshots in a one-mile radius. The plan is to place ShotSpotter in the area where the New Bern Police Department gets the most amount of gun-related calls. Those areas include Duffyfield, Craven Terrace and Trent Court. New Bern police said that many gunshot incidents do not get reported to the department.

“God forbid somebody is injured and no one has called the police,” New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said. “I cannot imagine how terrible that would make me feel if I was injured and incapacitated enough that I couldn’t call for help and knowing no one is coming.”

The contract to use ShotSpotter is three years and will cost $150,000. As of now, the first year will be paid through American Rescue Plan Act funding. Gallagher said they hope to begin using the technology as early as February.