NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department is reminding residents about ways to prevent crime in the area.

Whether it’s break-ins, missing persons, or car accidents, officials say a neighborhood watch program could help solve or reduce crime.

In light of the recent activity, New Bern Police are encouraging people to get to know their officers. The neighborhood watch program is just one way to connect within the community. Officers will let your area know if there’s any dangerous activity around, as well as what to keep a look out for.

They already have 54 neighborhood watch groups in place. Officials at the New Bern Police Department say it’s important because they are the eyes and ears of the community.

“It helps when we have citizens in the community helping us and it helps when the citizens know the officers so that they could feel comfortable in talking with officers about whatever crime that may be occurring within a given neighborhood,” said Lt. Donald McInnis.

People are also encouraged to utilize the new TIP-411 system to report crimes in your area.