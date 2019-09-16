New Bern police ID person killed in construction accident

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) New Bern Police announced on Wednesday the identity of the person who was killed in an accident at a construction site on Monday afternoon.

Police said Asuncion Hernandez Rodriquez, age 51, of Chocowinity, died in a construction accident that happened around 4:37 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of Elizabeth Avenue and Sheryl Drive.

