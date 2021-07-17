Drive-by shooting that damages home, vehicles in New Bern concerning to residents

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department is investigating a Friday evening drive-by shooting.

According to Lt. Donald McInnis, Jr., the shooting happened on the 1200 block of E Street around 6:48 p.m. Friday. Police said nobody was injured but there is property damage to a home and nearby vehicles.

“Any shooting is a concern to the police department because normally when someone shoots, they can’t control where the bullet goes,” said McInnis.

No arrests have been made in connection to this incident. That has people who live in the area, like Frank Watson, on edge.

“We’re still thinking about it,” said Watson. “It’s bothering us. We’re still talking about it. The neighbors are talking about it still.”

Watson said he moved to New Bern from Maryland to get away from this sort of activity.

“Here I am in the same situation again,” he said. “All I want to do is stay right here in this neighborhood.”

Now, he’s considering relocating to a different area.

“I don’t really want to, but that was the last straw for me,” he said. “I’m seriously contemplating on moving.”

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Jason Williams at (252) 672-4323.