New Bern police investigate shooting that kills one, injures another

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night where one person was killed and another was injured.

On Nov. 19 at approximately 11:11 pm, officers responded to the 1000 block of Raleigh Street, New Bern, NC in reference to a shooting victim. They found a man, Gerald Brimmer, 43, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center.

A second person was found dead by police of a gunshot wound. On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Shervella M. Perry, 40.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the investigation is asked to call the New Bern police at 252-633-2020.