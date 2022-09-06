NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital, officials said Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the 900 block of Main Street in New Bern at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of gunshots. The caller said at least one person had been shot.

Police found the victim, who was not identified, at CarolinaEast Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information was released as the investigation continued Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at (252) 633-5141.