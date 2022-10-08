NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening.

Police said they responded to a call just after 5 p.m. in reference to shots fired. They found a person, who was not identified, suffering from a gunshot wound at the 600 block of First Avenue in New Bern.

The person was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Mumfest is happening in downtown New Bern this weekend. The shooting was not in the vicinity of the event.

New Bern police said they were still investigating Saturday night. Anyone with information is asked to call (252) 633-2020. You can also text New Bern’s Tip411 line by texting the keyword NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411.