NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after they said they found the body of a woman Saturday afternoon.

An officer responded to a citizen who flagged them down. She reported seeing a woman on the ground who appeared to be dead. The officer responded to the 700 block of West B Street and found the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Officials said the investigation was ongoing Saturday night. Next of kin have not been notified so her identity has not been released. Police are also looking for information about the circumstances of the woman’s death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New Bern Police Department’s new Tip411 system by texting the key words NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411. Citizens can also utilize the Craven County Crime Stopper line at (252) 633-5141.