New Bern Police release update on shooting victim

UPDATE: On Wednesday, New Bern Police said the victim of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon is now in critical condition at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, after being airlifted there from CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.



Investigators said at 3:52 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the intersection of Main St. and Eubanks St.



When officers arrived on-scene, they learned that CarolinaEast Medical Center was reporting the gunshot victim was at their hospital.



Police said the victim’s name and details are not being released at this time.



The shooting remains under investigation, police said.



