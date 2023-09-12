NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating a hit-and-run crash where the body of a man was found Tuesday morning.

Police responded around 7 a.m. to a 911 call of a person lying on the side of the road in the westbound lane of US Hwy. 70 under the South Glenburnie Road overpass. Emergency medical personnel from CarolinaEast Medical Center, members of New Bern Fire-Rescue and Police personnel were dispatched.

Officials found the man’s body and determined he was killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident. Police said the victim did not have any identification with him. He was a white male in his late 20s or early 30s wearing a gray T-shirt and black shorts. There is currently no vehicle description and no witnesses.

Anyone with information on the victim’s identity or who may have information on the crash is asked to call the New Bern Police Department at (252) 672-4100.