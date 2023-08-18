NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday where one person was sent to the hospital.

Police responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Elm Street. They found the victim, Shontell T. Reed, 44, of New Bern, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center and then transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. He was listed in critical condition.

Investigators gather evidence and spoke with witnesses. They said there is no known additional threats to the public. If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the New Bern Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit and request to speak to the CIU supervisor at (252) 672-4253.

Citizens who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to utilize the New Bern Police Department’s new Tip411 system by texting the keywords NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411. Citizens can also utilize the Craven County Crime Stopper line at (252) 633- 5141.