New Bern police investigating shooting that sends man to hospital

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 900 block of Trent Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. after a report of shots fired. Shortly after the call, a man had arrived at CarolinaEast Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

There was no update on the man’s condition. Officers believe the shooting was an isolated incident but were still investigating Thursday.

